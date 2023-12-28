The Kansas State Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will meet the NC State Wolfpack. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 47.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-3.5) 47.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends

Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Wildcats are 6-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

NC State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.