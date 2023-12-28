The Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by totaling 37.8 points per game. The Wildcats rank 31st on defense (21.2 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, NC State is compiling 346.3 total yards per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS on defense (323.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

City: Orlando, Florida
Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas State vs. NC State Key Statistics

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (100th) 370.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 199.9 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (78th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (100th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 22 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,643 yards (220.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 81 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 1,075 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 125 times for 651 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's 676 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 49 catches and six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 589 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayce Brown has racked up 22 grabs for 385 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,619 yards (134.9 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 544 yards (45.3 ypg) on 126 carries with six touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards (63.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 38 times for 297 yards.

Keyon Lesane has recorded 247 receiving yards (20.6 yards per game) on 28 receptions.

Bradley Rozner's 18 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 208 yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

