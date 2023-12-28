The Kansas State Wildcats play the NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl as 4.5-point favorites on December 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.

Kansas State vs. NC State game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Kansas State vs. NC State statistical matchup

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (99th) 370.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (18th) 199.9 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (77th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (101st) 11 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas State leaders

Will Howard has spearheaded the Wildcats' offense this season, compiling 2,643 passing yards with 24 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 61.2% completion percentage.

Howard has been helping the offense on the ground, as he's scrambled for 354 yards (4.4 YPC) and nine rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Wildcats' ground game, DJ Giddens has rushed for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.5 YPC.

The Wildcats' air attack has been aided by the receiving ability of Giddens, who has reeled in 28 balls (on 39 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has run for 651 yards (54.3 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2023.

Ward has contributed 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 grabs as a pass-catcher.

NC State leaders

Brennan Armstrong has passed for 1,619 yards (134.9 per game), completing 62.4% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Armstrong has scored six touchdowns and picked up 544 yards.

Kevin Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards (63.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

On the ground, Delbert Mimms III has scored eight touchdowns and picked up 269 yards (22.4 per game).

