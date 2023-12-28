Our projection model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will defeat the No. 19 NC State Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camping World Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kansas State vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-2.5) Over (47.5) Kansas State 34, NC State 19

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 59.2% chance to win.

The Wildcats have beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread.

This season, seven of the Wildcats' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 6.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Kansas State contests.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The Wolfpack have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wolfpack are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the Wolfpack have a 4-2-1 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wolfpack's 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for the NC State this season is 0.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 37.8 21.2 43.9 16.3 29.4 28.0 NC State 26.8 20.2 30.0 21.3 22.4 18.6

