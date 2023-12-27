Julius Randle and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off at Paycom Center on Wednesday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -102)

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 17.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +118)

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of four is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Williams averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Williams, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 24.5-point prop total for Randle on Wednesday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.9.

He has pulled down 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Jalen Brunson has scored 26.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Brunson has hit 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.