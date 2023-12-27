Two of the league's best scorers square off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.0 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) host Jalen Brunson (13th, 26.1) and the New York Knicks (17-12) on December 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Knicks.

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma City has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

The Thunder score 121.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks give up.

Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder score 124.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.0 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is allowing 116.1 points per game this season at home, which is 6.3 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (109.8).

In home games, the Thunder are sinking 0.1 fewer threes per game (12.8) than on the road (12.9). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (41.6%).

Thunder Injuries