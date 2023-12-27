Thunder vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - December 27
The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (17-12) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 from Paycom Center.
Last time out, the Thunder won on Tuesday 129-106 against the Timberwolves. In the Thunder's win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and nine assists).
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Williams
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|17.6
|4.0
|3.8
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle)
Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-2.5
|238.5
