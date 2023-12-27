Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Knicks matchup.

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

The Thunder have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 113.4 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

The teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has put together a 20-8-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.5 -115 31.0 Chet Holmgren 18.5 -111 17.3 Jalen Williams 16.5 -125 17.6

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1400 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

