Will Robert Thomas Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 27?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Thomas stats and insights
- Thomas has scored in 11 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Thomas' shooting percentage is 18.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Thomas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|21:41
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|3
|0
|3
|18:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|21:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|22:51
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
