Louisville vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Holiday Bowl
The USC Trojans are significant underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The game will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is 58 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Rancho San Diego, California
- Venue: Petco Park
Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|58
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-295
|+235
Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends
- Louisville has compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-4.
- USC has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Trojans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
