On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Justin Faulk going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

  • Faulk has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Stars this season, he has taken nine shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Faulk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 21:05 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:36 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:34 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

