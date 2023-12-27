On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Jordan Kyrou going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

  • In seven of 33 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in two games (15 shots).
  • Kyrou has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Kyrou's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 3 1 2 17:39 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

