Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Thinking about a wager on Schenn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Schenn has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

In five of 33 games this season Schenn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schenn has a point in nine games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 33 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.