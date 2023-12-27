Blues vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) hit the road to play the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars have won three games in a row.
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-165)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 5-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.
Blues vs Stars Additional Info
Blues vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|112 (6th)
|Goals
|99 (20th)
|99 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (23rd)
|21 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (11th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 overall in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 8.0 goals.
- The Blues have scored 99 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
