There is one game featuring a Big 12 team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV
Jackson State Tigers at Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 LHN

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.