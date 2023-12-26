The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) are slated to match up on Tuesday at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rudy Gobert are two players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, BSN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Thunder lost to the Lakers 129-120. With 34 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34 5 7 3 0 1 Jalen Williams 28 6 3 0 0 2 Chet Holmgren 19 10 0 1 3 1

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, making 53.5% of shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 17.2 points, 8.0 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 17.4 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 4.3 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 11.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.4 5.3 6.7 3.5 0.5 0.7 Chet Holmgren 16.0 8.0 2.0 0.7 3.6 1.0 Jalen Williams 18.0 4.2 4.1 1.1 0.4 1.1 Josh Giddey 10.2 5.9 3.6 0.9 0.2 1.4 Luguentz Dort 11.2 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.7 1.6

