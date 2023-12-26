Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Paycom Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
33.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +168)
  • The 30.8 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 2.7 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (33.5).
  • He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 17.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average (17.2).
  • His rebounding average -- 8.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Tuesday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -132)
  • Jalen Williams is averaging 17.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
  • Williams averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -118)
  • The 22.5-point prop total for Towns on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.2.
  • He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Towns averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Towns averages 2.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • Anthony Edwards' 25.2 points per game average is 3.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

