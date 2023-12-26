Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) on December 26, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 14.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.6).

Oklahoma City has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have played better at home this season, putting up 123.7 points per game, compared to 117.0 per game in road games.

Oklahoma City gives up 116.7 points per game in home games, compared to 109.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed worse at home this year, sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries