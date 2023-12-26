The Oklahoma City Thunder's (18-9) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, December 26 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at Paycom Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder are coming off of a 129-120 loss to the Lakers in their last outing on Saturday. In the Thunder's loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Giddey SG Questionable Ankle 11.8 6.0 4.3

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Knee)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSN

