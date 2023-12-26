At Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) in a showdown between the top-ranked clubs in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSN

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren puts up 17.0 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.

Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Williams puts up 17.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's also draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

The Timberwolves are receiving 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.

Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Thunder Timberwolves 120.4 Points Avg. 112.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.9 49.2% Field Goal % 47.9% 39.1% Three Point % 36.7%

