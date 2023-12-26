The Texas State Bobcats and the Rice Owls meet for the First Responder Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

While Texas State ranks 16th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 33.8 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS in scoring (36 points per game). In terms of total yards, Rice ranks 74th in the FBS (376.8 total yards per game) and 57th defensively (370 total yards allowed per game).

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas State vs. Rice Key Statistics

Texas State Rice 463.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.8 (83rd) 414.3 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (51st) 190.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.6 (112th) 272.6 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (37th) 21 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 15 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has compiled 3,188 yards (265.7 ypg) on 264-of-385 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 199 times for 1,209 yards (100.8 per game), scoring 10 times.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 461 yards on 91 carries, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 71 receptions for 847 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put up an 819-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes on 79 targets.

Kole Wilson has been the target of 88 passes and racked up 61 receptions for 697 yards, an average of 58.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has put up 2,443 passing yards, or 203.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.1% of his passes and has thrown 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Dean Connors has been handed the ball 106 times for a team-high 707 yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 42 receptions this season are good for 395 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has run for 312 yards across 85 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey paces his team with 963 receiving yards on 68 receptions with 12 touchdowns.

Boden Groen's 47 targets have resulted in 37 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

