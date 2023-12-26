The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dort, in his most recent game (December 23 loss against the Lakers), produced eight points.

We're going to break down Dort's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.0 11.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 16.3 17.2 PR -- 15 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Dort's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.0 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the league, giving up 106.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the league, giving up 24.1 per game.

Giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the second-ranked team in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 25 3 3 1 1 0 0

