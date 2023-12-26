The Guaranteed Rate Bowl features a showdown between the UNLV Rebels (who are big, 12.5-point underdogs) and the Kansas Jayhawks on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 64.5.

Kansas ranks 28th in scoring offense (33.6 points per game) and 63rd in scoring defense (25.8 points allowed per game) this season. UNLV ranks 45th with 415.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 96th with 402.0 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -12.5 -110 -110 64.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on Kansas vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kansas Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Jayhawks rank -20-worst with 434.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 45th by surrendering 328.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

The Jayhawks rank 93rd in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 74th in scoring defense (21.0 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

In terms of passing offense, Kansas ranks -41-worst with 183.0 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 37th by allowing 150.7 passing yards per game over its last three games.

From an offensive perspective, the Jayhawks have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three contests with 251.0 rushing yards per game (18th-best). They haven't fared as well defensively, with 177.7 rushing yards allowed per game (-40-worst) over that stretch.

Over their past three contests, the Jayhawks have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Kansas has gone over the total once.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Six of Kansas' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Kansas has a 5-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

Kansas has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Bet on Kansas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,681 yards (140.1 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 261 rushing yards on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 183 times for a team-high 1,209 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 599 yards on 116 carries, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold's 650 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 507 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mason Fairchild's 25 catches have yielded 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Booker has racked up 8.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 9.0 TFL and 47 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr. is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 78 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception.

Ra'Mello Dotson has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.