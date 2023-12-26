Kansas vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The UNLV Rebels are double-digit underdogs (+11.5) in this year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where they will oppose the Kansas Jayhawks. The contest will kick off from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.
Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-11.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-11.5)
|63.5
|-410
|+315
Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Kansas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- UNLV has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
