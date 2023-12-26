The UNLV Rebels are double-digit underdogs (+11.5) in this year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where they will oppose the Kansas Jayhawks. The contest will kick off from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Kansas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UNLV has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.