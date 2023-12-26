The Guaranteed Rate Bowl features a showdown between the UNLV Rebels (who are large, 11.5-point underdogs) and the Kansas Jayhawks on December 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 65.5.

Kansas vs. UNLV game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Kansas vs. UNLV statistical matchup

Kansas UNLV 434 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (27th) 377.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (118th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (38th) 222.7 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (56th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas leaders

The Jayhawks' offense has been driven by Devin Neal, who has scampered for 1,209 yards (100.8 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Neal has added 214 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Jason Bean has played 12 games in 2023, and he's totaled 1,681 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 61.4% completion percentage.

As a runner, Bean has scampered for 261 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has contributed to the Jayhawks' offense by rushing for 599 yards (49.9 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.

UNLV leaders

Jayden Maiava has 14 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games, completing 63% of his throws for 2,792 yards (214.8 per game).

Also, Maiava has run for 261 yards and three TDs.

Ricky White has 82 catches for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games, Jai'Den Thomas has run for 503 yards (38.7 per game) and 12 TDs.

