When the Kansas Jayhawks play the UNLV Rebels at 9:00 PM on Tuesday, December 26, our projection system predicts the Jayhawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Kansas vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+13.5) Under (67.5) Kansas 33, UNLV 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

The Jayhawks have beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

Kansas has not covered the spread when they are at least 13.5-point favorites (0-2).

The Jayhawks have seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.

Kansas games this season have posted an average total of 59.3, which is 8.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 21.1%.

The Rebels have a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, UNLV is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Rebels' 12 games with a set total.

The average over/under for UNLV games this year is 12.2 fewer points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

Jayhawks vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 33.6 25.8 35.6 24.1 30.8 28.0 UNLV 34.3 27.0 20.0 44.0 34.7 27.0

