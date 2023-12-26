Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 134-115 win over the Clippers, Giddey had 11 points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Giddey's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.7 PRA -- 22.1 21.4 PR -- 17.8 17.7



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

Giddey's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 106.6 points per game, best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per contest.

Josh Giddey vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 28 10 6 1 0 0 0

