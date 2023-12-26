Jalen Williams and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hitting the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his most recent action, had 28 points and six rebounds in a 129-120 loss to the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.1 PRA -- 25.3 26.3 PR -- 21.5 22.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Williams is responsible for taking 13.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.1 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Giving up 106.6 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.1 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 34 10 3 3 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.