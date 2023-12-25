Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Toney's stats on this page.
Rep Kadarius Toney and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toney's season stats include 169 yards on 27 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus 11 carries for 31 yards. He has been targeted 38 times.
Keep an eye on Toney's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Chiefs have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Rashee Rice (FP/hamstring): 68 Rec; 754 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Travis Kelce (FP/neck): 85 Rec; 924 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Mecole Hardman (out/thumb): 9 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hunter Henry
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
- Click Here for Travis Kelce
- Click Here for Chris Manhertz
- Click Here for Travis Homer
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|38
|27
|169
|128
|1
|6.3
Toney Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|4
|2
|5
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.