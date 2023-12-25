Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of Pacheco's stats can be found on this page.
Pacheco has season stats which include 779 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.4 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 209 yards.
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Chiefs have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jerick McKinnon (DNP/groin): 21 Rush Att; 60 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 25 Rec; 192 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|779
|6
|4.4
|38
|33
|209
|1
Pacheco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
