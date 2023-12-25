On Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are 10-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5). The game's over/under has been listed at 40.5 points.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-10) 40.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-10) 40.5 -500 +385 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

Kansas City has an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have covered every time (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater this season.

Five of Kansas City's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).

Las Vegas has seven wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.

The Raiders are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been four Las Vegas games (out of 14) that went over the total this season.

