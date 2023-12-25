Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Raiders Game – Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (9.1 points) is slightly less than the 11-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chiefs, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs an 84.6% chance to win.
- The Chiefs have won nine of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Raiders have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.
- Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +410 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+11)
- The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times over 14 games with a set spread.
- Kansas City is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
- The Raiders have registered a 7-5-2 record against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (40.5)
- These two teams average a combined 41.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the total of 40.5 set for this game.
- The Chiefs and the Raiders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.0 less points per game than the point total of 40.5 set for this game.
- Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Raiders' 14 games with a set total.
Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (Our pick: 66.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|71.1
|5
Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|201.6
|8
|1.4
|1
