The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (9.1 points) is slightly less than the 11-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chiefs, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs an 84.6% chance to win.

The Chiefs have won nine of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Raiders have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +410 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+11)



Las Vegas (+11) The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times over 14 games with a set spread.

Kansas City is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

The Raiders have registered a 7-5-2 record against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40.5)



Under (40.5) These two teams average a combined 41.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the total of 40.5 set for this game.

The Chiefs and the Raiders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.0 less points per game than the point total of 40.5 set for this game.

Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Raiders' 14 games with a set total.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (Our pick: 66.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 71.1 5

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 201.6 8 1.4 1

