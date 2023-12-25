Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and others in the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)
  • The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 more than his season scoring average (26.9).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 23.5-point prop bet for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average (22.8).
  • He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.
  • He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 16.5 points Derrick White scores per game are 1.0 more than his prop total on Monday.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).
  • White's assist average -- five -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • White averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)
  • The 24.7 points Davis scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).
  • Davis has dished out 3.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)
  • LeBron James has averaged 25.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).
  • James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • James' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

