Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly MVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
MVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Indiana State
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 90-69 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Drake
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: L 79-78 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
3. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: W 81-50 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: UIC
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Missouri State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: W 69-64 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 76-63 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Evansville
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 82-51 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Bradley
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: W 75-64 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: Truman State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UIC
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 67-66 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Belmont
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Illinois State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 85-64 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: L 92-65 vs SMU
Next Game
- Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 79-61 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Elon
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: FloHoops
