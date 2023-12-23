If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UMKC and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How UMKC ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 287

UMKC's best wins

UMKC defeated the No. 194-ranked (according to the RPI) Western Illinois Leathernecks, 68-60, on December 10, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Nariyah Simmons led the way versus Western Illinois, recording 16 points. Second on the team was Emani Bennett with 11 points.

Next best wins

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on December 14

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 297/RPI) on December 2

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 22

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 339/RPI) on November 6

UMKC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Based on the RPI, the Kangaroos have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

The Kangaroos have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five), but also have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

UMKC faces the 281st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Kangaroos' 18 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

UMKC has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMKC's next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

