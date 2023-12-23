Can we count on UMKC to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UMKC ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 194

UMKC's best wins

On December 29, UMKC claimed its best win of the season, a 77-60 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in the RPI rankings. Jamar Brown led the charge against Oral Roberts, putting up 22 points. Next on the team was Cameron Faas with 11 points.

Next best wins

74-44 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 290/RPI) on November 30

72-67 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 320/RPI) on December 9

UMKC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

According to the RPI, the Kangaroos have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

UMKC faces the 197th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Kangaroos' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

UMKC's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UMKC's next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: Summit League Network

