For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Torey Krug a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

In one of 32 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken six shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:14 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:33 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

