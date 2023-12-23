Thunder vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.
Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|237.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points 11 times.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's outings this year is 233.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Thunder have put together a 19-7-0 record against the spread.
- Oklahoma City has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 12 (80%) of those contests.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 11-1, a 91.7% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|11
|42.3%
|120.7
|234.2
|113
|227
|231.3
|Lakers
|9
|31%
|113.5
|234.2
|114
|227
|229
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Thunder's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-3-0) than it has in home games (10-4-0).
- The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 6.7 more points than the Lakers give up (114).
- Oklahoma City has a 16-3 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall when scoring more than 114 points.
Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|19-7
|10-2
|15-11
|Lakers
|12-17
|2-3
|14-15
Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Thunder
|Lakers
|120.7
|113.5
|5
|18
|16-3
|7-5
|16-3
|9-3
|113
|114
|13
|16
|11-3
|11-9
|10-4
|14-6
