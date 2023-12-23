Saturday's NBA slate includes the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) hitting the road to match up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at Paycom Center. It will tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1306.3 1279.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.3 49.2 Fantasy Rank 5 6

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 30.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 120.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 113 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +200 scoring differential overall.

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. it collects 41.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.5 per outing.

The Thunder connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (14).

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis provides the Lakers 24.6 points, 12.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

The Lakers have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and giving up 114 (15th in NBA).

Los Angeles ranks 14th in the league at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.8 its opponents average.

The Lakers knock down 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 14.1 per contest their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.8 per game (21st in league) and force 13.1 (18th in NBA).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 9.9 0.8 Usage Percentage 33.1% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 63.0% 61.3% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 19.0% Assist Pct 31.1% 13.4%

