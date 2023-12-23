If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Saint Louis and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Saint Louis ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 134

Saint Louis' best wins

Against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Saint Louis picked up its signature win of the season on December 16, a 75-74 home victory. In the victory against Louisiana Tech, Gibson Jimerson posted a team-best 23 points. Bradley Ezewiro chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

71-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 9

79-69 over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on November 16

80-71 at home over Illinois State (No. 209/RPI) on November 11

75-63 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 311/RPI) on November 6

66-65 at home over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on November 25

Saint Louis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Billikens are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Saint Louis is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Saint Louis is facing the 65th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Billikens' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as SLU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Saint Louis' next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

