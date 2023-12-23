For bracketology analysis on Missouri and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Missouri ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 113

Missouri's best wins

On November 28 against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in the RPI, Missouri secured its signature win of the season, a 71-64 victory on the road. With 21 points, Sean East was the leading scorer versus Pittsburgh. Second on the team was Noah Carter, with 13 points.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Wichita State (No. 104/RPI) on December 3

70-68 on the road over Minnesota (No. 176/RPI) on November 16

68-50 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 242/RPI) on November 13

101-79 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on November 6

82-59 at home over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on November 22

Missouri's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Missouri has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Missouri is playing the 87th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 18 games left this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Mizzou's upcoming schedule includes four games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Missouri's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Missouri Tigers vs. Central Arkansas Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network

