Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (7-3) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|289th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|73.7
|210th
|8th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|109th
|50th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|40.8
|45th
|19th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|258th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|128th
|162nd
|13.7
|Assists
|12.6
|235th
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.6
|308th
