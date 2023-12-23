The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 37.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri State has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.
  • The Bears score an average of 74.0 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 58.7 the Gaels give up.
  • Missouri State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri State is putting up more points at home (82.8 per game) than on the road (65.3).
  • At home the Bears are allowing 67.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).
  • At home, Missouri State sinks 8.2 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (28.8%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Sam Houston W 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tulsa L 73-72 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Lindenwood W 79-57 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/23/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/3/2024 Northern Iowa - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

