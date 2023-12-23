How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 37.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri State has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.
- The Bears score an average of 74.0 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 58.7 the Gaels give up.
- Missouri State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri State is putting up more points at home (82.8 per game) than on the road (65.3).
- At home the Bears are allowing 67.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).
- At home, Missouri State sinks 8.2 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (28.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 69-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 73-72
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 79-57
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.