What are Missouri State's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Missouri State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 237

Missouri State's best wins

When Missouri State took down the BYU Cougars, the No. 91 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 56-55 on December 20, it was its best win of the year so far. That signature victory against BYU included a team-leading 13 points from Lacy Stokes. Kennedy Taylor, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on December 21

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on November 6

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on December 1

72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 315/RPI) on December 16

74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on November 22

Missouri State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Missouri State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Missouri State is playing the 136th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Bears' 20 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

Missouri St has 20 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Missouri State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

