The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dort, in his most recent game (December 21 win against the Clippers), put up 21 points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Dort, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 11.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA -- 16.5 16.6 PR -- 15.1 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Dort's Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 114.0 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.8 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 26.8 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 28 12 7 3 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.