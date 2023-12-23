Can we anticipate Kevin Hayes lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hayes stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hayes' shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:42 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:07 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:21 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:36 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:09 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.