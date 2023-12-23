Will Kansas be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Kansas' full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kansas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 122

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas' best wins

On December 20 versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in the RPI, Kansas secured its signature win of the season, a 69-52 victory at home. With 16 points, Zakiyah Franklin was the top scorer versus Nebraska. Second on the team was S'Mya Nichols, with 13 points.

Next best wins

79-57 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on December 6

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 217/RPI) on December 16

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 219/RPI) on November 30

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on November 8

70-61 over UMKC (No. 274/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Kansas has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jayhawks are 1-1 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Kansas gets the 42nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jayhawks have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Kansas' 18 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.