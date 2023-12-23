Chet Holmgren will take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his last appearance, a 134-115 win over the Clippers, Holmgren totaled 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Holmgren's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 15.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 27.6 26.1 PR -- 25.1 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Holmgren has made 6.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 28th in possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 114 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers are 23rd in the league, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 19th in the NBA, giving up 26.8 per contest.

The Lakers allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 28 18 5 1 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.