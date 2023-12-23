Blues vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1), losers of eight straight road games, visit the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 40.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-6).
- St. Louis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- The Blues have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 32 games this season.
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|92 (24th)
|Goals
|75 (30th)
|105 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|115 (28th)
|9 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (28th)
|18 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis hit the over five times.
- The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Blues offense's 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (105 total) in league action.
- The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -13.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.