How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 22
Lazio versus Empoli FC is one of many compelling options on today's Serie A slate.
How to watch all the action in the Serie A today is available here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs Lazio
Lazio makes the trip to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (-110)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+300)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Sassuolo vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC journeys to play Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Sassuolo (+125)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+210)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch AC Monza vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina journeys to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+155)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+175)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Salernitana vs AC Milan
AC Milan is on the road to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AC Milan (-255)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
